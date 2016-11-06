Kasperi Kapanen's pair of goals lead Toronto Marlies past St. John's IceCaps 3-2
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Kasperi Kapanen scored twice — including the eventual winner — as the Toronto Marlies edged the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Brendan Leipsic added a goal in the first for the Marlies (7-2-1), the minor-league affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Garret Sparks made 28 saves for the win.
Stefan Matteau and Chris Terry supplied the offence for St. John's (6-5-1), the AHL club of the Montreal Canadiens. Goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 28-of-31 shots.
A pair of penalties late in the first period proved to be the IceCaps undoing. Jacob de la Rose was called for boarding at the 18:05 mark of the period, followed by Nikita Scherbak with 21 seconds left in the frame.
Leipsic's goal during de la Rose's penalty gave Toronto a 2-1 lead, then Kapanen scored his second of the game 23 seconds later, just four seconds into Scherbak's penalty.
The Marlies were 2 for 6 on the power play and the IceCaps went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.