Kasperi Kapanen's pair of goals lead Toronto Marlies past St. John's IceCaps 3-2

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Kasperi Kapanen scored twice — including the eventual winner — as the Toronto Marlies edged the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Brendan Leipsic added a goal in the first for the Marlies (7-2-1), the minor-league affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Garret Sparks made 28 saves for the win.

Stefan Matteau and Chris Terry supplied the offence for St. John's (6-5-1), the AHL club of the Montreal Canadiens. Goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 28-of-31 shots.

A pair of penalties late in the first period proved to be the IceCaps undoing. Jacob de la Rose was called for boarding at the 18:05 mark of the period, followed by Nikita Scherbak with 21 seconds left in the frame.

Leipsic's goal during de la Rose's penalty gave Toronto a 2-1 lead, then Kapanen scored his second of the game 23 seconds later, just four seconds into Scherbak's penalty.