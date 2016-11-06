QMJHL Roundup: Sagueneens topple Screaming Eagles 4-3 in overtime

SYDNEY, N.S. — Dmitry Zhukenov scored 4:00 into overtime to lift the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 4-3 victory over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Brandan Hamelin scored twice and David Noel had the other in regulation for the Sagueneens (9-8-0), who extended their winning streak to four games.

Pierre-Luc Dobois found the back of the net twice for Cape Breton (9-9-1), including the tying goal 18:07 into the third. Jordan Ty Fournier also scored.

Xavier Potvin made 30 saves for the win. Kyle Jessiman stopped 32 shots in the losing effort.

---

WILDCATS 7 TITAN 5

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeremy McKenna's second goal of the game stood as the winner as Moncton rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Titan.

Kelly Klima had a goal and two assists for the Wildcats (6-12-0), who trailed 5-1 before scoring six unanswered goals. Kevin Klima, William Bower had a goal and a helper apiece and Manuel Wiederer and Zachary Malatesta rounded out the attack.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel struck twice for Acadie-Bathurst (8-8-2). Christophe Boivin, Felix Boivin and Antoine Morand also scored. All five Titan goals came in the first period.

---

ISLANDERS 3 SEA DOGS 2 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cody Donaghey scored 4:02 into overtime as Charlottetown edged the Sea Dogs.

Filip Chlapik scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season in regulation for the Islanders (11-7-1). His second tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period.

Mathieu Joseph and Bokondji Imama had goals for Saint John (11-6-2). Kyle Ward was handed a game misconduct in the first period.

---

PHOENIX 4 OCEANIC 3 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Hugo Roy found the back of the net 24 seconds into overtime as the Phoenix recovered to beat Rimouski after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Julien Pelletier, Brock MacLeod and Patrice Demuy scored for Sherbrooke (8-6-3) within a 1:33 span of the first period. The Phoenix have won four in a row.

Louis-Philippe Denis, Tyler Boland and Samuel Laberge replied for the Oceanic (9-9-1). Laberge's tying goal came with 39 seconds left in the third period.

---

ARMADA 3 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Joel Teasdale's goal early in the third period stood as the winner as Blainville-Boisbriand slipped past the Remparts.

Alexander Katerinakis and Connor Bramwell also scored for the Armada (13-5-2).

Yanick Turcotte and Olivier Garneau replied for Quebec (10-7-2).

---

FOREURS 7 OLYMPIQUES 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Francois Beauchemin had two goals and an assist as the Foreurs thumped Gatineau.

Alexis Pepin, Maxim Mazyurin and Yohan Plamondon each had a goal and a helper for Val-d'Or (10-9-1) and Charles Farmer and Jason Bell also scored.

Nicolas Meloche and Zack MacEwen found the back of the net for the Olympiques (5-11-2).

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 TIGRES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Anthony Dumont-Bouchard made 21 saves and five different Drummondville skaters found the back of the net en route to victory over the Tigres.

Joey Ratelle, William Poirier, Anthony Boucher and Samuel Gaumond had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Voltigeurs (8-8-2). Alex Barre-Boulet also scored.

Olivier Tremblay started in net for Victoriaville (9-9-2), allowing four goals on 34 shots through 55:02. James Povall stopped 6-of-7 shots the rest of the way.