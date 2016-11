Syrian refugee numbers in Quebec and Canada

MONTREAL — Statistics regarding Syrian refugees in Quebec:

Number Quebec accepted in 2015: 2,166 (2,151 privately sponsored; 15 government-sponsored)

Number Quebec accepted in 2016 (as of Oct. 10): 4,185 (3,062 privately sponsored; 1,123 government-sponsored)

Quebec government has the objective of welcoming up to 7,300 Syrian refugees for 2015 and 2016.

Source: Quebec Immigration Department

Number of Syrian refugees settled in Canada

Since Nov. 4, 2015, 33,239 Syrian refugees have come to Canada. 12,402 of them have been privately sponsored.