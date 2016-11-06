Transport minister visits fuel spill, sunken tug site off B.C. coast

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — Members of a First Nation affected by a diesel spill on British Columbia's central coast are calling for changes to be made quickly following another visit from a federal cabinet minister.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau visited the Heiltsuk Nation on Sunday, more than three weeks after the Nathan E. Stewart ran aground and sank near Bella Bella, B.C., releasing thousands of litres of diesel and lubricants into the water.

Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett issued a news release saying the community was happy to welcome Garneau and show him what impact the sunken tug has had.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc previously went to the community to take-in the damage.

Slett said Garneau told community members about details of the federal government's marine safety plan.

"Our nation has been waiting for years for a robust safety plan that protects coastal waters including our own, and the details Minister Garneau shared with us today are encouraging," she said.

But Slett noted that the Liberal government has made a lot of promises during its first year in office, and she said the community wants to see legislation as soon as possible.

The release did not share what those details include, but said a moratorium on tanker traffic does not currently appear to be included.

The transport minister and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to make an announcement about spill responses on the West Coast in Vancouver on Monday.

The Heiltsuk Nation has invited Trudeau to come visit the site of the sunken tug and to announce a moratorium on tanker traffic in Bella Bella.