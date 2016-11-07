Former student alleges Saskatchewan teacher ran strip basketball practice

REGINA — Allegations of professional misconduct have been levelled against a Saskatchewan teacher who is accused of having sleepovers with a student, organizing a strip basketball practice and encouraging theft.

A notice from the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board in Regina says the allegations against Martina Cain cover a period between 1986 and 1989 and were made by a former student.

It's unclear where Cain was teaching at the time.

She was principal at Churchill Community High School in La Ronge as recently as 2015.

Cain is scheduled to appear before the board in early February.

If found guilty, she faces penalties that could include a suspension or cancellation of her teaching certificate, a fine, or possible restrictions on her work.

The board's notice contains a total of four allegations that span the years when the female student was in Grades 9 through 11.

In one instance, the complainant alleges that over several months, she periodically slept in Cain's bed at the teacher's apartment when there was an early basketball practice, when she had argued with her parents or when her parents were away.

The notice said the first time this happened, Cain gave the student the option of sleeping on the floor or in bed with her, despite there being a couch in the apartment.

It's also alleged that Cain encouraged the student to steal a food tray from a fast-food restaurant during a basketball trip, which she did.

When the student was in Grade 10, Cain allegedly organized a practice for the girls basketball team in the school gym, where players had to remove some clothing for a missed free throw, or put some back on if they made the shot.

The notice said the girls covered the gym doors with paper and, in some cases, lost their shorts and their bras.

In the last instance — also during Grade 10 — it's alleged Cain invited the student to a hot tub at a home where she was house-sitting and told her to take off her bathing suit before getting in the water.