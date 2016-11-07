Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says he never asked police to spy on reporter

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is defending himself against accusations he triggered an investigation by city police into a journalist's sources.

Coderre said today he contacted then-police chief Marc Parent in 2014 because he felt he was being unfairly targeted by the police union.

The mayor says rumours were circulating in 2014 that he had used his contacts in the police force to avoid paying a traffic ticket.

La Presse reported that columnist Patrick Lagace was targeted twice by city police for surveillance, once in 2014 and again this year.

The news organization said police began a surveillance operation on Lagace in 2014 after the mayor called Parent in order to discover who in the force had leaked information.