Reptile expert tells New Brunswick trial pythons can smell nearby prey

CAMPBELLTON, N.B. — African rock pythons have a very sensitive sense of smell and become more aggressive when they detect possible sources of food, a reptile expert told the criminal negligence trial in the deaths of two young New Brunswick brothers.

Bob Johnson, the now-retired former curator of reptiles and amphibians at the Toronto Zoo for 36 years, said Monday the boys killed by an escaped python "could have been a stimulant to that snake."

During testimony last week, the jury was told that Noah Barthe, 4, and his six-year-old brother Connor had spent the evening of Aug. 4, 2013 petting animals and playing at a farm owned by the father of Jean-Claude Savoie, before returning for a sleepover in Savoie's apartment.

Savoie is on trial on a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Johnson told the court the snakes' keen sense of smell lets them know prey is nearby.

"The smell of food would really excite," he said.

The boys were killed by Savoie's African rock python after it escaped an enclosure in his apartment by travelling through a ventilation duct and dropping into the living room where the boys slept.

A number of witnesses have said it was common to see the cover for the vent on the floor of the enclosure.

Johnson said when designing snake enclosures for the zoo, he would try to avoid any openings, but if one was required it would be securely caged, and there would be a system of double doors.

He said while the enclosure in Savoie's apartment was large enough, there was only one door and the "dryer vent" style of cover for the ventilation duct was not secured with screws or tape.

Johnson said the enclosure was very "sterile" and lacked items such as rocks and branches to stimulate the python.

"I would not say that is very conducive to the well being of the snake," he said.

Johnson said that once the snake got into the living room, it would have seen the boys as prey because of the scent on them, and any movement by the boys would have also triggered action by the python.

A veterinarian, who conducted the necropsy on the snake, testified last week that it appeared the snake hadn't fed in at least 24 hours.

Johnson said the large snake could have coiled around both boys at once, and the constriction stops blood flow and the ability to breathe.

Last week, a pathologist who performed autopsies on the boys said they died of asphyxiation and each were covered in puncture wounds from snake bites.

Johnson said once the snake bites it is very difficult to unlock that bite.

"You do not get away from that anchor bite," he said.

He spoke about the earlier testimony of RCMP officers about how aggressive the python was after it was captured — hissing and lunging at the glass of the enclosure.

"A snake that responds like that is a very aggressive snake," he said.

"It was an extreme response to human presence. This animal was dangerous."

During cross-examination of Johnson, defence lawyer Leslie Matchim asked about the testimony of earlier witnesses who described the snake as being much larger in diameter than the ventilation pipe and stated their surprise that the snake could have slithered through it.

Johnson said most people exaggerate the size of snakes they've seen — often describing them as much larger and longer than they really are.

The court learned last week that measurements during the necropsy put the snake at 12 feet, four inches long and 4.25 inches in diameter at its thickest point.