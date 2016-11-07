Police look into whether bullet that went through laundry room came from hunter
A
A
Share via Email
FLATROCK, N.L. — Police are investigating after a woman called to say a bullet whizzed through her laundry room and lodged in the wall of her house in eastern Newfoundland.
The woman told police she was home with her children when they heard a bang and then found the bullet.
Police say they suspect it may have been an errant bullet fired from a hunter's rifle at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
They don't believe there is a risk to the public.
Police, meantime, are reminding hunters to be extremely careful around residential areas.
Under Newfoundland and Labrador hunting regulations, it's illegal to discharge a firearm within 1,000 meters of a school, playground or athletic field, or within 300 meters of a dwelling.