Polls close for Prince Edward Island plebiscite on electoral reform

CHARLOTTETOWN — Voting has wrapped up across Prince Edward Island in a non-binding plebiscite on electoral reform.

Islanders were given five options to chose from, including an option to keep the existing first-past-the-post system. Voters were asked to rank some or all of the option on a one-to-five scale.

Electronic voting began on Oct. 29 at noon and continued until Monday at 7 p.m. local time.

By 5 p.m. Monday, a total of 32,844 Islanders voted in the plebiscite, which amounts to 32 per cent of eligible voters.

Elections P.E.I. says the online and telephone polling effort was the first in Canada to employ electronic voting on a provincewide scale.