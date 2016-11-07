Woman killed, two young boys injured after car veers off road, crashes in ditch
LAKE ECHO, N.S. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old woman and injured two young boys outside Halifax.
They say the car went into a ditch between exits 18 and 19 on Highway 107 in Lake Echo at around 7 p.m. Sunday.
It had been travelling west when they say it suddenly veered off the road.
The woman from East Jeddore was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two boys — age nine and 13 — were taken to the IWK hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 107 was closed between the exits and traffic was being re-routed while an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated.