Beaverbrook Gallery expansion on track, with grand opening expected in June

FREDERICTON — The director of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery says a multi-million dollar expansion is moving along well and a grand opening is still expected for June.

Terry Graff told Fredericton's council-in-committee Monday night the project is on time and on budget.

Graff said the gallery will have a "multitude of new spaces" once work is completed, including a cafe, a sculpture courtyard, a multi-purpose learning space and an artists-in-residence studio named after the late Bruno Bobak.

There will also be large-scale exhibition spaces and a youth gallery, as well as designated spaces for prints and drawings, folk art and emerging artists.

Graff said the big draw will be a special gallery to showcase Salvador Dali's Santiago El Grande.

Bernie Riordon, the gallery's director emeritus, said the gallery has raised $24.9 million towards its $28-million capital campaign goal.

