Canada and B.C. contribute total of $90M for new building at university

SURREY, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed $45 million in federal funding for a new building at the Surrey, B.C., campus of Simon Fraser University to advance research and innovation in the energy sector.

The province has matched the funding for a total of $90 million for a building that Trudeau says will be home to new degree programs in energy systems and environmental engineering.

He says research at the five-storey building will equip students with an education allowing them to contribute toward Canada's aim to be a world leader in research and innovation.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark says the new programs will create more jobs in a province that is already leading the country with the most startups.

Clark says extra funding from the university and private donors will amount to a total of about $120 million in investments for the new building that will accommodate a mechatronics systems engineering program.