Case of juror seeking compensation as victim of crime resolved: lawyer

The case of an Ontario woman who argued to be recognized as a victim of crime because she developed post-traumatic stress disorder after serving as a juror in a horrific murder trial has been settled.

A lawyer for the woman says the case, which was to go before Ontario's top court on Tuesday, has been resolved.

The woman, who cannot be identified, was a juror in the trial of Michael Rafferty, who was convicted in 2012 of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering eight-year-old Victoria Stafford, of Woodstock, Ont.

The 57-year-old had argued she suffered psychological injury as a result of coming "face to face" with Rafferty's horrific crimes and was seeking compensation as a victim of crime.

Her lawyer, Barbara Legate, says there has been a "satisfactory resolution" of the issues in the appeal.

She says Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General has agreed to provide the juror with "some financial assistance" towards the expenses she incurred in obtaining treatment after Rafferty's trial.