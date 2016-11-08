Further testing needed to determine cause of death of inmate: Halifax police

Halifax police say further testing is required to determine the cause of death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

Investigators say the 38-year-old man was found unresponsive last Wednesday.

He was transported to Dartmouth General Hospital, but died on Monday.

Police say the medical examiner completed an autopsy on Monday, but the cause of death was not immediately obvious and further testing is required.

The Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility is a medium-security jail in the Halifax area.