Liberals win Yukon election, toppling Yukon Party
WHITEHORSE — The Yukon Liberals have won the territorial election, defeating the long-governing Yukon Party.
Unofficial results from Elections Yukon show Liberal Leader Sandy Silver is now premier elect, with his party winning 11 seats in Monday's vote to form a majority government.
Former premier Darrell Pasloski's Yukon Party captured six seats, while the NDP won two.
Pasloski lost his seat and said in a speech speech late Monday that he will resign as party leader.
The Yukon Party has governed the territory for 14 years and captured 12 seats in the 2011 race.
Silver, who was the lone elected member for his party following the last territorial election, said in his victory speech that his newly elected colleagues are ready to hit the ground running.