Liberals win Yukon election, toppling Yukon Party

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon Liberals have won the territorial election, defeating the long-governing Yukon Party.

Unofficial results from Elections Yukon show Liberal Leader Sandy Silver is now premier elect, with his party winning 11 seats in Monday's vote to form a majority government.

Former premier Darrell Pasloski's Yukon Party captured six seats, while the NDP won two.

Pasloski lost his seat and said in a speech speech late Monday that he will resign as party leader.

The Yukon Party has governed the territory for 14 years and captured 12 seats in the 2011 race.