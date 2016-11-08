Reports from commission looking into police shooting in Newfoundland delayed

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A commission of inquiry looking into the death of a Newfoundland man who was shot in his home by police has postponed the release of a series of reports, saying the delay is necessary because it has received new information that has been forwarded to the RCMP.

Don Dunphy was shot in April 2015 by a member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary who served on then-premier Paul Davis's security detail.

Const. Joe Smyth went alone in plain clothes in an unmarked SUV to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook after staff in the former premier's office alerted police about allegedly threatening comments made by Dunphy on social media.

A retired judge who reviewed the RCMP's subsequent investigation concluded the officer fired four shots, including one to Dunphy's head from about one metre away.

The latest inquiry, led by Court of Appeal Justice Leo Barry, confirmed today that the new information requires further investigation.