Six stories in the news Tuesday, Nov. 8

our stories in the news for Tuesday, Nov. 8

———

AMERICANS SELECT A NEW PRESIDENT TODAY AFTER AN UNPRECEDENTED CAMPAIGN

Americans cast ballots today in a presidential election that is like no other in modern times. It won't likely be known whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be the next president until late tonight. If Clinton can win either Florida or Pennsylvania, many experts believe she'll be almost unstoppable. Trump likely needs Florida, along with Ohio, North Carolina, Arizona, and either Michigan or Pennsylvania. Neither of the latter two have voted Republican in decades.

———

CANADIANS HAVE FRONT ROW SEAT IN PRESIDENTIAL VOTE:

Many Canadians will be glued to their television sets and computer screens tonight as they watch the outcome of today's American presidential election. Many pubs in big cities are hosting special events, with scenes expected to resemble a Game 7 of a World Series or Stanley Cup playoff. Outdoor events are planned in other places, such as Halifax and Sydney, N.S.

———

CANADIAN POLITICAL LEADERS SAY CLINTON VICTORY WOULD INSPIRE WOMEN

Former prime minister Kim Campbell says a win by Hillary Clinton in tonight's presidential vote would send a further signal that women are ready to lead. Campbell was only in the job for four months in 1993, but says a Clinton win would change perceptions about the capacity of women to perform in leadership positions. She says it would encourage a lot of young girls to aim high. The first Muslim to be appointed to the Canadian Senate agrees. Mobina Jaffer says her appointment inspired a young Afghan girl to think she could be come prime minister one day.

———

YUKON GOVERNING PARTY TOPPLED IN TERRITORIAL ELECTION

Voters have dumped Premier Darrell Pasloski's governing Yukon Party after 14 years in power. They elected the Liberals under Sandy Silver in Monday's territorial election. The Liberals grabbed 11 seats compared to six for the Yukon Party and two for the New Democrats. Pasloski says he'll step down as party leader.

———

ABORIGINAL VETERANS REMEMBERED TUESDAY

Thousands of indigenous people across Canada will mark National Aboriginal Veterans Day today. It's not recognized by the federal government, but it has been growing in size and scope since it was inaugurated by Winnipeg's city council in 1994. Events have sprouted up in different parts of the country and Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr will attend this year's event in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday. It's the first such appearance by a veterans affairs minister.

———

DEFENCE WITNESS CONTINUES TO TESTIFY IN PYTHON TRIAL

The Crown is expected to get a chance to cross-examine a defence witness today in the criminal negligence trial sparked by the deaths of two New Brunswick boys killed by a python. Eugene Bessette is the only witness being called by the man charged with criminal negligence, Jean-Claude Savoie. Savoie's python escaped its enclosure in his Campbellton apartment and killed Noah Barthe, 4 and his brother Connor, 6 in 2013. The snake travelled through a narrow ventilation pipe and Bessette testified Monday that he couldn't believe the snake made it through.