Two women candidates quit Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race

EDMONTON — The only two female candidates in the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership race are calling it quits, one of them citing Trump-style intimidation tactics in the campaign.

Sandra Jansen, a Calgary member of the legislature, says she was harassed at a party policy convention in Red Deer on the weekend and has been attacked on social media.

Jansen says volunteers from another campaign attacked her for speaking up for women's reproductive rights and children's rights.

Former Tory cabinet minister Donna Kennedy-Glans says she is also withdrawing from the race because politics in Alberta is polarizing and there is limited opportunity for centrist voices to be heard.

Neither candidate mentions former Conservative MP Jason Kenney by name, but Jansen says party members should work for a candidate who opposes the "Trump-style politics imported to Alberta from Ottawa."