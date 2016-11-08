Trump's still standing: Billionaire showman making U.S. vote a nail-biter

WASHINGTON — Nail-biting early returns left the U.S. election too close to call Tuesday, ensuring the market-shaking, expectations-defying prospect of a Donald Trump presidency remained well within the realm of possibility.

The billionaire showman was posting stronger-than-expected returns in a number of key battleground states, vastly outperforming electoral prognostications and market forecasts that viewed a historic Hillary Clinton victory as a fait accompli.

Trump, an underdog throughout the campaign, remained far from guaranteed to win because of the tricky electoral map for Republicans: he could receive a knockout blow with defeat in any of several states, including Florida and Pennsylvania.

But he was still standing, just before 10 p.m. ET: leading in Florida, neck-and-neck in Virginia, and ahead in early returns not only in Ohio but also in Michigan, which has not gone to the Republicans in three decades.

The results jolted the markets: futures plunged, as did the Mexican peso.

Trump's threat to scrap trade deals and slap tariffs on foreign-made goods as punishment for job outsourcing might have dismayed many economists, businesses and brokers. Yet it was central to his message to white working-class voters in the old industrial belt.

Democrats made another bet — that the comments about Mexicans, Muslims and women that made him a hero to white-supremacist groups would prove so disgusting to other voters that Clinton would be carried to the presidency on the backs of minorities, the college-educated, and females, the coalition that elected Barack Obama.

A Clinton victory would not only make history for her, as the first female president.

It would also allow Obama to make history again. It would place him in the company of Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan as the only postwar presidents to have a successor extend their party's time in the White House beyond two terms.

But as the early results demonstrated, it was never going to be a cakewalk.

Republicans roared to big victories down-ballot that allowed them to retain some control of Congress: they held the House of Representatives as expected, and saw their chances of retaining the Senate boosted by wins in Indiana and Marco Rubio's re-election in Florida.

Democrats were anxiously staring at digital maps of the Sunshine State.

They will count on plenty of votes in the southern part of the state — Miami, Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas, which have been slower to report — in order to overcome the small initial lead Trump grabbed in the conservative northern part of the state.

"Razor close," tweeted Obama's former campaign director in the state, Steve Schale.