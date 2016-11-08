Women in Canadian politics look ahead to possible female U.S. president

OTTAWA — Canada's only female prime minister says a victory by Hillary Clinton in today's U.S. election would send a signal around the world that women really are ready to lead.

Kim Campbell, who lasted just over four months as prime minister in 1993, predicts a Clinton win would change perceptions about the capacity of women to do the job.

She says it would also encourage a lot of young girls to aim for the sky.

Mobina Jaffer, the first Muslim to be named to Canada's Senate, says she found a similar effect when she was appointed to the upper house in 2001.

She says her appointment inspired a young Afghan girl to think she could be come prime minister one day.

That response taught Jaffer that people can see what's possible when they see someone like themselves in a job.

New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson says Clinton's success would be especially critical for women given what she calls the misogynist attitudes of her Republican rival, Donald Trump.

Trump has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and was caught on tape boasting about groping women without their consent. He has also made demeaning comments about the physical appearance of some women.

However, Georganne Burke, a dual Canada-U.S. citizen and former Conservative staffer, says it's insulting to expect a woman to vote for Clinton just because she's female.

Burke has cast a mail-in ballot for Trump because she shares his beliefs and likes his plan for the United States.