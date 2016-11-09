From the PM to pro-athletes, prominent figures react to Trump victory

From the prime minister to pro-athletes, a number of prominent figures from across Canada are weighing in on Donald Trump's election as America's 45th president. Here is what some of them are saying:

___

"Canada has no closer friend, partner, and ally than the United States. We look forward to working very closely with president-elect Trump, his administration, and with the United States Congress in the years ahead, including on issues such as trade, investment, and international peace and security." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

___

"As Canada works with the new administration, our focus in the Official Opposition will continue to be on bilateral initiatives that will contribute to the Canadian economy, create jobs, and enhance our collective security. That will include holding the current Canadian government to account on resolving trade irritants like the softwood lumber dispute." — Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose

___

"I think when you see the type of racist, sexist comments that were made by Mr. Trump during the campaign those are things we don't want here in Canada....And far from backing down from it I hope that Justin Trudeau will stand up for those same Canadian values." — NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.

___

"It's clearly horrific...The possibility that the U.S. electorate has just condemned our grandchildren is a significant risk." — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May

___

"My fear is that those divisions that have been really widened, I think in this election campaign, are going to be that much harder to bridge. I just do not believe that a strong nation, a strong economy is made stronger by those kinds of divisions and those kinds of animosities." — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne

___

"The Republicans have the presidency, the senate, the house and will soon dramatically change the U.S. judiciary. This is a party that has run on a platform that allows gays and lesbians not to be served under their religious freedom laws, to undo gay marriage, to attack being a (gay) parent...Many of my friends in the United States who are gay or lesbian are very concerned about the future of their families." — Ontario Environment Minister Glen Murray, who is openly gay

___

"Dear Americans: It will be all right in the long run. (How long? We will see.) You've been through worse, remember." — author Margaret Atwood

___

"No words today. Just got nothing." — actor Eric McCormack

___

"We're heartbroken. But tomorrow I promise that we will keep fighting for every single one of you who lost something profound tonight." — pop duo Tegan and Sara

___

"Gotta get dual citizenship." — Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell

___

"I'm surprised, but it is what it is. Our country made a decision and that's what happened." — Eric Kronberg, Montreal Impact backup goalkeeper, from Santa Rosa, Calif.

___

"Never been more proud to be Canadian...." — hockey player and Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser

___

"Ultimately it's concerning, at least for me as an American citizen. I really hope that the country can come together. I hope it's not as bad as I think it's going to be. It's tough to say that but I really don't want to see anything bad happen." — Toronto FC goalkeeper Clint Irwin, from North Carolina.

___

"The left wing kook entertainers and the left wing weirdos in the media in the US have said if Trump wins the presidency they will move to Canada. Please, we have enough of these type here now." — Don Cherry

___

"Measures that improve Canada-U.S. trade should be our priority with this new administration, but there is a long list of topics we will need to address, from softwood lumber to NAFTA to pipelines. Most important is to open a dialogue that will benefit both countries." — Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

___

"Time for deep breaths and thoughtful reaction. Important to reach out to American friends and allies in our common struggle for justice." —Maude Barlow, chairperson of the Council of Canadians