Health authority says 16 Nova Scotians have chosen assisted death

HALIFAX — The province's health authority says 16 Nova Scotians have received help ending their lives since the Supreme Court of Canada struck down Canada's ban on assisted suicide in 2015.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority initially refused to release the numbers, citing privacy concerns.

But the authority says the numbers have risen and as such, the risk of breaching confidentiality has been minimized.

When asked early last month, the New Brunswick government also would not reveal the number of deaths for privacy reasons.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one death, while Prince Edward Island said none had been reported.

According to provincial coroner's offices, Alberta has tracked at least 23 deaths, about 87 people have taken advantage of the law in Ontario and the total in British Columbia was around 66.

Roughly 200 people country-wide have chosen assisted death.