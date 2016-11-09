Remembrance Day: Is Christmas in November disrespectful to veterans?

It’s Remembrance Day this week, and – whether we like it or not – the commercial kickoff to the Christmas season.

As a nation we are pretty divided about whether holiday decorations and merchandise should be on display, or packed away until after Nov. 11 out of respect for men and women who have served.



Our veterans and those serving in the military seem just as divided on the issue, and from what we can tell, that division seems largely generational.

Cam McFarlane, a retired RCMP officer who was in Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009 with the Kandahar Provincial Reconstruction Team, said he’d prefer stores hold off on their Christmas blitz until after Remembrance Day.

“I believe it does distract some people, and particularly younger people, from recognizing the importance of Remembrance Day,” he said. “(It) should be a solemn reflection of the sacrifices made, remembering and honouring those who served, and continue to serve today in making a Canada great place.

“If people want to hang Christmas lights around their homes prior to Remembrance Day, there is a point to be made for doing so in decent weather… but please don't light them up until after Remembrance Day.”

Dave Plunkett, 48, served as a Naval Officer in the 1990s. He agrees that holiday décor should be kept packed away until after Nov. 11, and that we should work collectively to urge businesses to make this common practice.

“I came from a family with military background … (and) I had a close friend and a few acquaintances who lost their lives, so its maybe a bit more important to me than others,” Plunkett said.

“I think to a degree, it is generational, as the two great wars are now a long way in the rearview mirror, so to speak. When I was a child, (reflecting on those wars) was the focus.”

Charles Trenholme served in the Canadian Army in the 1970s, and said it’s “disconcerting” that retailers and even municipalities feel the need to start promoting Christmas so soon. He said Remembrance Day should be a time to reflect on the gravity of armed conflict.

The younger veterans we spoke to, and those currently serving in the Canadian military, agreed that Remembrance Day deserves solemn respect, but took a softer stance when it came to the early arrival of Christmas décor.

Those currently in service spoke to Metro on the condition of anonymity, since they’re not permitted to provide on-the-record statements to the media.

“As a veteran I don't personally mind decorations going up a touch early,” said Robbie Herd, who served in the British Army until 1998.

“I suspect though that Nov. 11 may have become a convenient date for folks to rally against the big-stores. As long as you take a moment on Friday to remember, cool by me.”

Navy Petty Officer James, who did not want to use his real name, said it seems the trend to put up Christmas décor early in November is a recent one, and called it “tacky and inappropriate” in light of Remembrance Day.

“It kind of forces the commercial aspect of Christmas, while people should be reflecting on the sacrifice that Canadians have made so they can continue to celebrate their culture,” he said.

“But, at the end of the day, one of the core Canadian values is freedom of speech, expression, and religion. All values that Canadian servicemen and women have died to defend. So ... we can put our holiday decorations up really whenever we want because of their sacrifice.”

Alison, who did not want her last name used to protect the identify of her husband who serves in the military, said her husband would prefer houses not put up their lights until after Nov. 11. But “he won’t go knocking on people’s doors to ask them to turn the lights off.”

Miranda Compton’s husband said he believes soldiers fought for our freedom to do as we please, and that includes celebrating the holidays any way we wish.

“But it would be appreciated if others didn't light their stuff up on Remembrance Day out of respect for all those who have served and are serving,” she said.

Adelina Zuniga-Contreras’ husband serves in the military, and agrees that our veterans fought for our freedom, and that includes stringing Christmas lights on Nov. 1, if we so choose.

“As long as, on Nov. 11, we remember those who gave up their lives for us and we keep that day focused on (remembering) … then Christmas should not have any impact whatsoever on Remembrance Day.”

“In fact, it symbolizes them in a perfect way: Live your lives as you see fit, celebrating and being happy whenever you can, but never forcing your beliefs on others.”

Sarah Rollingson’s cousin, who serves in the military and asked to remain anonymous, actually keeps his Christmas lights on, rather than off, on Remembrance Day.

"My wife insists on putting up the tree Nov. 1, so we came to a compromise that on Remembrance Day the lights stay on all day and all through the night,” he said. “I know most would think they should stay out, but we leave those lights on as a sign of lighting the way home for all those have fallen.

“I've lost more friends than I want to think about, and I think if I could call any one of them today they'd want me to enjoy my life, to find a way to be happy and make every moment count. I think respect runs far deeper than a pretty decoration in your home. No one asks that on Remembrance Day you remove all decorations or worldly things from your home, so why would I be offended by a tree? I'd be far more hurt by someone talking through a moment of silence or making a mockery of a grave."

How Canadian businesses have approached Remembrance Day

A grocery store in Manitoba has made headlines for its decision not to put out Christmas decorations or merchandise until after Nov. 11. In lieu of holiday merchandise, The Bigway Foods in St. Pierre-Jolys has left two shelves empty, with nothing but signs that say “Lest we forget”.

Business website CanadiansInternet.com has published an article that outlines how businesses can start their online holiday marketing before Nov. 11, while also being respectful toward veterans.

Shoppers Drug Mart recently put an end to playing Christmas music due to customer complaints. There’s no indication it had anything to do with Remembrance Day specifically, but it does point to a growing public perception that the retail Christmas season is beginning way too early.