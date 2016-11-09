N.B. military member accused of accessing child pornography while on duty

GAGETOWN, N.B. — The military says a member of the armed forces has been charged with accessing child pornography while on duty at New Brunswick's Gagetown military base.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says Sgt. Brent Douglas Hansen was charged Wednesday under the National Defence Act.

According to a release, the charge relates to the alleged accessing of child porn while Hansen was on duty at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown between June 26 and Sept. 22, 2014.