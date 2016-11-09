N.S. labour minister rejects mediation in dispute with province's teachers

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's minister of labour has rejected a request from the union representing the province's public school teachers to appoint a mediator to resolve a labour dispute.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union asked Minister of Labour and Advanced Education Kelly Regan to appoint a mediator on Nov. 3.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Regan says she doesn't believe an external mediator could help resolve the dispute.

She says she'll continue to monitor the situation and is prepared to revisit the decision if circumstances change.

The teachers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike that could take place as early as Dec. 3.