Newfoundland and Labrador residents have highest rate of smoking in Canada

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest proportion of smokers in Canada, according to new data released Wednesday.

The Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey found 13 per cent of the national population aged 15 and older were smokers in 2015 -- down from 14.6 per cent in 2013.

That number jumps to 18.4 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador, however.

Nova Scotia has the second-highest rate in Canada at 17.8 per cent.

Prince Edward Island had the lowest proportion of smokers in Atlantic Canada, at 12.7 per cent.