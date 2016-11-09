Prominent Muslim leader urges calm after Donald Trump's surprise election win

CALGARY — A prominent Muslim leader is urging calm after Donald Trump's surprise U.S. election win.

Caliph Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad says he does not believe the Republican president-elect will go ahead with a campaign promise to crack down on Muslims.

He said on a visit to Calgary that no sane person would take that step.

He said Trump will realize the United States can't afford the chaos that would result from banning Muslims from entering the country.

The caliph, who lives in the United Kingdom, made his remarks toward the end of a six-week cross-Canada tour that included a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.