Six stories in the news Wednesday, Nov. 9

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, Nov. 9

DONALD TRUMP WILL BE THE NEXT U.S. PRESIDENT

Donald Trump defied projections and predictions and captured the U.S. presidency. His dramatic victory was not nailed down until early Wednesday morning. The win over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton capped off perhaps the most bitterly contested presidential campaign in modern American history.

US AMBASSADOR SAYS RELATIONS WITH CANADA WILL REMAIN STRONG

Donald Trump's stunning victory in Monday's presidential vote turned the mood at an viewing party at the American embassy in Ottawa from festive to sombre. The embassy party shut down at midnight long before it became clear that Trump was headed toward the White House. But Ambassador Bruce Heyman told those in attendance that regardless of who wins, the U.S.-Canada relationship will continue to thrive and be very strong.

CANADIANS GLUED TO COMPUTER AND TV SCREENS TO WATCH PRESIDENTIAL VOTE

Viewing parties were held across the country as Canadians gathered to watch the nail biting American presidential vote. A pub in downtown Montreal had a special on Nasty Woman and Bad Hombre shots. One Halifax pub projected live results on big screens inside and outside.

WOMEN IN CANADIAN POLITICS DISMAYED AT TRUMP VICTORY

Countless women in Canadian politics were both disappointed that Hillary Clinton failed to become the first woman to become U.S. president and aghast that Donald Trump has the keys to the White House. Former prime minister Kim Campbell says Trump's win is a disaster for Canada and the world. Green Party leader Elizabeth May called Trump's win "horrific."

JURY EXPECTED TO BEGIN DELIBERATING IN PYTHON TRIAL

The jury is expected to begin deliberations today in the criminal negligence trial of a New Brunswick man whose python killed two little boys. Jean Claude Savoie's lawyer told jurors that his client didn't cover a ventilation pipe above his python's enclosure because he didn't think the snake could squeeze through. The python killed Noah and Connor Barthe in 2013 in a tragedy that garnered international attention.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP CANDIDATES FACE OFF

The first of five official Conservative leadership debates will be held tonight in Saskatoon. The stage will be crowded as a dozen candidates have registered so far and are expected to take part in the debate. The Conservatives are to elect their new leader May 27.