Tories talk immigration, economy, environment, trade at first leadership debate

SASKATOON — The economy, environment and trade are on the agenda as those vying to lead the federal Conservative Party gather in Saskatoon for their first debate.

But the issue of immigration is expected to be a hot topic among the 12 contenders.

Candidate Kellie Leitch jumped on Donald Trump's surprise U.S. election victory to fan the fires of her own campaign, in which she has said would-be immigrants and refugees should be screened for anti-Canadian values.

That drew immediate condemnation from fellow MPs and leadership hopefuls Deepak Obhrai and Michael Chong.

Others in the race are Conservative MPs Lisa Raitt, Maxime Bernier, Steven Blaney, Erin O'Toole, Andrew Scheer and Brad Trost, as well as former immigration minister Chris Alexander, former MP Andrew Saxton and Dr. Daniel Lindsay.