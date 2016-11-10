Studio, live and compilation albums by Leonard Cohen who has died at the age of 82.

1967 - Songs of Leonard Cohen

1969 - Songs From a Room

1971 - Songs of Love and Hate

1973 - Live Songs

1974 - New Skin for the Old Ceremony

1975 - The Best of Leonard Cohen: Greatest Hits

1977 - Death of a Ladies' Man

1979 - Recent Songs

1984 - Various Positions

1988 - I'm Your Man

1989 - So Long, Marianne

1992 - The Future

1994 - Cohen Live: Leonard Cohen in Concert

1997 - More Best of Leonard Cohen

2001 - Ten Songs

2001 - Field Commander Cohen: Tour of 1979

2002 - The Essential Leonard Cohen

2004 - Dear Heather

2008 - The Collection

2009 - Live in London

2009 - Live at the Isle of Wight 1970

2009 - Greatest Hits

2010 - Songs from the Road

2011 - The Complete Studio Albums Collection

2012 - Old Ideas

2014 - Popular Problems

2014 - Live in Dublin

2015 - Can't Forget: A Souvenir of the Grand Tour