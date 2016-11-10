Albums by Leonard Cohen
Studio, live and compilation albums by Leonard Cohen who has died at the age of 82.
1967 - Songs of Leonard Cohen
1969 - Songs From a Room
1971 - Songs of Love and Hate
1973 - Live Songs
1974 - New Skin for the Old Ceremony
1975 - The Best of Leonard Cohen: Greatest Hits
1977 - Death of a Ladies' Man
1979 - Recent Songs
1984 - Various Positions
1988 - I'm Your Man
1989 - So Long, Marianne
1992 - The Future
1994 - Cohen Live: Leonard Cohen in Concert
1997 - More Best of Leonard Cohen
2001 - Ten Songs
2001 - Field Commander Cohen: Tour of 1979
2002 - The Essential Leonard Cohen
2004 - Dear Heather
2008 - The Collection
2009 - Live in London
2009 - Live at the Isle of Wight 1970
2009 - Greatest Hits
2010 - Songs from the Road
2011 - The Complete Studio Albums Collection
2012 - Old Ideas
2014 - Popular Problems
2014 - Live in Dublin
2015 - Can't Forget: A Souvenir of the Grand Tour
2016 - You Want It Darker