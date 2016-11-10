N.S. education minister disappointed teachers union walks away from meeting

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Education Minister Karen Casey says she's disappointed a meeting with the province's teachers union will not go ahead today.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Casey said the executive of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union had walked away from discussions over working conditions.

The union called for the postponement of the inaugural meeting of the working-conditions committee as the minister of labour rejected a request to appoint a mediator to resolve a labour dispute.

The committee is made up of representatives from the teachers' union, school boards and the education department, and Casey says it will proceed.

Union president Liette Doucet said since agreeing to participate in the committee, Premier Stephen McNeil has insisted that working conditions will only be discussed through this process and not through bargaining.