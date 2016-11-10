Saskatchewan RCMP issue Amber Alert over missing child

NIPAWIN, Canada — An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old girl in Saskatchewan.

RCMP at Nipawin say Nia Eastman is believed to be with her 45-year-old father, Adam Jay Eastman.

Nia, who is described as Caucasian with blonde, shoulder-length hair, was to have been returned home to her mother by 7:00 pm Wednesday night.

A vehicle believed to be operated by her father was found around 10:00 p.m. on a rural property near the community of Snowden, about 240 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Neither Adam nor Nia was with the vehicle, but RCMP say they are searching the area.