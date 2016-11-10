3 workers rescued after being trapped in collapse in Ottawa tunnel; one injured

OTTAWA — Three workers trapped in a collapse in a light rail tunnel under construction in Ottawa have been rescued.

Ottawa paramedics spokeswoman Manon Lavergne says one worker suffered a minor hand injury in the incident, which happened Thursday afternoon.

Lavergne says the injured worker was taken to hospital for treatment.

The other two were not injured.

Ottawa city Coun. Mathieu Fleury said at the scene (on Waller Street) near the University of Ottawa that the majority of workers escaped and the three were trapped in a "safe zone."