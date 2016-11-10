News / Canada

3 workers rescued after being trapped in collapse in Ottawa tunnel; one injured

Ottawa paramedics spokeswoman Manon Lavergne says one worker suffered a minor hand injury in the incident, which happened Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa's light rail tunnel is half complete in this 2014 photo. A section of it collapsed on Thursday afternoon, trapping three people.

Lucy Scholey/Metro

OTTAWA — Three workers trapped in a collapse in a light rail tunnel under construction in Ottawa have been rescued.

Lavergne says the injured worker was taken to hospital for treatment.

The other two were not injured.

Ottawa city Coun. Mathieu Fleury said at the scene (on Waller Street) near the University of Ottawa that the majority of workers escaped and the three were trapped in a "safe zone."

The city said on Twitter that a small amount of shotcrete — concrete that is sprayed on a surface — fell in a construction zone within the tunnel, and said the incident was not a "tunnel collapse."

 

