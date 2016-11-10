Trudeau to meet with veterans in Nova Scotia, open Veterans Affairs office

SYDNEY, N.S. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nova Scotia today to meet with veterans and to reopen a Veteran Affairs office.

Trudeau is expected to be in Sydney at 11:30 a.m. for the opening of the Veteran Affairs office in the Cape Breton city.

The former Veteran Affairs office was closed under the Harper government, along with several others across the country, as a cost-saving measure.

In Sydney, protests were held to try to convince the Conservatives to reconsider the closure.

Ottawa says the new office is located on Crescent Street and will employ 15 staff who will serve approximately 2,200 veterans.