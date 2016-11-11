Acadia advances to consolation final against Saskatchewan on penalty kicks

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Emily Nickerson, Candace Conrad, Katie Ross, Madison Kelly and finally Emelie Poirier all scored in penalty kicks as the Acadia Axewomen edged the StFX X-Women 2-1 on Friday in their consolation round semifinal of the Canadian university women's soccer championship.

Margaux Fraser, Chloe Brennan and Elise Brennan scored shootout goals for StFX, but Acadia keeper Emma Connell stopped the second X-Women shooter, Brittany Parks, to give Acadia the victory.

Acadia enjoyed a wide edge in play, particularly in the second half. The Axewomen finished with 11 shots to just two for StFX and had seven corner kicks to none for the X-Women.

StFX opened the scoring on a goal by Parks at 14:15 of the first half, which ended with the X-Women still holding a slim 1-0 advantage.

Acadia started the second half strong, picking up several good scoring chances, but was unable to net the equalizer until fourth-year defender Nickerson scored at the 60-minute mark off a corner kick by Ross.

Ross, who used her booming kicks to gain field position for the Axewomen, was named Acadia's player of the game. Chloe Brennan earned player of the game honours for StFX.

"We didn't think as much about the final outcome as focus on the process," Ross said after the game. "Each of us was playing for the person next to us (on the field). We've come this far together as a team, and we wanted to be able to play one more game together."

Acadia now advances to the consolation final on Saturday, with a fifth-place finish in the country on the line. Their opponents will be the Saskatchewan Huskies.