Canada still committed to NATO, Sajjan says, after Trump's campaign threats

VANCOUVER — The federal defence minister says Canada's commitment to NATO remains unwavering after comments on the campaign trail from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump put the future of the military alliance into question.

Harjit Sajjan says he wants to reassure Canadian allies that the federal government will do its part to support the decades-old defence institution, which he says plays a significant role in global security.

Trump has said that under his presidency the United States wouldn't necessarily come to the defence of a NATO ally under attack — one of the treaty's cornerstone tenets — though he has yet to clarify his position since winning the election.

Sajjan says Canada and the United States enjoy a solid and wonderful defence relationship, which he doesn't expect to change under the incoming administration.

The minister, who is a veteran, made his comments to reporters after attending a Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Vancouver.