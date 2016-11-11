High waves challenge for crews lifting sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A rough sea is preventing crews from inflating air bags to lift the bow of a submerged tugboat that sank off British Columbia's central coast last month, spilling more than 100,000 litres of diesel fuel.

Other pollutants also spilled into the water when the Nathan E. Stewart ran aground on Oct. 13, about 28 kilometres from Bella Bella.

Despite the challenges facing crews, an incident report released Thursday says a cradle that will lift the tug is in position.

As well, a receiving barge the boat will be placed on has been moved closer to the site.

A boom that will contain any additional pollutants has been set up around the receiving barge.