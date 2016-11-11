Man released on bail in alleged sex assaults at Universite Laval

MONTREAL — A man charged in a series of alleged break-ins and sexual assaults at a Quebec university student residence has been released on bail.

Thierno-Ourny Barry, 19, is facing 12 charges, including four of breaking and entering with commission of a criminal act — sexual assault.

He also faces two counts of attempted break-in and six counts of breaking and entering with the intention of committing an offence.

Barry was granted bail today and is expected to return to court Dec. 7.

He and another student were arrested in connection with the Oct. 15 alleged crimes at Universite Laval, in Quebec City.

The other man has been previously released on a promise to appear at a later date.