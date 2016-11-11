QMJHL Roundup: Nico Hischier has five points in Mooseheads win over Phoenix

HALIFAX — Nico Hischier had two goals and three assists while Maxime Fortier tacked on six helpers to lead the Halifax Mooseheads over the Sherbrooke Phoenix 9-5 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Connor Moynihan scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Mooseheads (10-10-0). Benoit-Olivier Groulx struck twice with Keigan Goetz and Arnaud Durandeau also chipping in.

Marek Zachar had two goals and an assist for Sherbrooke (8-8-3). Jason Imbeault, Julien Pelletier and Anderson MacDonald rounded out the attack.

Alexis Gravel picked up the win in relief for Halifax by stopping 14-of-16 shots in 40 minutes. Kevin Resop started but was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots.

Evan Fitzpatrick kicked out 23-of-31 shots in 53:20 for the Phoenix. Justin Blanchette finished the game and made four saves.

The Mooseheads were 3 for 4 on the power play and Sherbrooke scored once on four chances.

---

SEA DOGS 7 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Mathieu Joseph had a goal and three helpers while Ottawa Senators prospect Thomas Chabot tacked on four helpers as Saint John downed the Islanders.

Jakub Zboril struck twice and Spencer Smallman had a goal and two assists for the Sea Dogs (12-6-2). Nathan Noel, Matthew Highmore and Bokondji Imama had the others. Alex Bishop turned aside 8-of-11 shots in 40 minutes and Alex D'Orio stopped all six shots in relief.

Filip Chlapik, Keith Getson and Saku Verterinen scored for Charlottetown (12-8-1) with Pierre-Olivier Joseph adding three assists. Matthew Welsh took the loss in relief by kicking out 23-of-27 shots in 38:06. Blade Mann-Dixon started and made 12 saves.

---

REMPARTS 4 HUSKIES 3 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY — Jesse Sutton finished off a hat trick late in overtime as the Remparts edged Rouyn-Noranda.

Philipp Kurashev added the other and Callum Booth made 31 saves for Quebec (12-7-2).

Philippe Myers and Alexandre Fortin each had a goal and two assists. Bruno-Carl Denis also scored and Samuel Harvey turned away 15-of-19 shots for the Huskies (13-4-3).

---

ARMADA 7 TIGRES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — TJ Melancon had two goals and an assist and Francis Leclerc stopped all 26 shots he faced as Blainville-Boisbriand shut out the Tigres.

Shaun Miller also struck twice for the Armada (14-5-2) with Luke Henman, Axel Simic and Guillaume Beaudoin rounding out the attack. Joel Teasdale had three assists.

James Povall took the loss after turning aside 10 shots in the first period. Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 12-of-17 shots in relief for Victoriaville (10-10-2).

---

TITAN 3 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Felix Boivin had two goals, including one on the power play, as Acadie-Bathurst edged the Drakkar.

Antoine Mordan scored the winner early in the third for the Titan (9-9-2) and Francis Lavallee made 22 saves.

Vincent Lavoie and Matteo Pietroniro had goals for Baie-Comeau (5-10-3), with Antoine Samuel turning aside 22-of-25 shots.

Antoine Girard of the Drakkar was ejected in the first period after receiving a major penalty for boarding.

---

SAGUENEENS 7 SCREAMING EAGLES 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Nicolas Roy scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Sagueneens got past Cape Breton for their fifth straight win.

Mathieu Desgagnes had a goal and two assists with Jake Smith, Brendan Hamelin and Antoine Marcoux also chipping in for Chicoutimi (10-8-0). Xavier Potvin made 39 saves for the victory.

Maxim Baillargeon, Phelix Martineau, Declan Smith and Giovanni Fiore found the back of the net for the Screaming Eagles (10-7-1). Kevin Mandolese turned aside 15-of-19 shots in defeat after Kyle Jessiman started the game and made four saves on seven shots.

---

OLYMPIQUES 8 VOLTIGEURS 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Alex Dostie had four goals and two assists as the Olympiques downed Drummondville.

Daniel Del Paggio and Yakov Trenin scored once and added two assists for Gatineau (7-11-2). Alexandre Landreville and Zack MacEwen had the others while Mark Grametbauer made 21 saves.

Mathieu Sevigny had one goal and two assists for the Voltigeurs (8-10-2) with Joey Ratelle, Alex Barre-Boulet and William Poirier rounding out the attack. Anthony Dumont-Bouchard took the loss by allowing both shots he faced in 1:40. Olivier Rodrigue played the rest of the game and stopped 23 shots.

---

OCEANIC 3 CATARACTES 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the winner late in the second period and Alexandre Lagace made 28 saves as the Oceanic toppled Shawinigan.

Antoine Dufort-Plante and Simon Bourque opened the scoring in the first for Rimouski (10-10-1).

Samuel Guilbault and Dennis Yan replied for the Cataractes (13-6-0), who dropped their fourth in a row. Mikhail Denisov kicked out 23 shots.