StFX QB Tivon Cook named AUS outstanding player, Hec Crighton nominee

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Quarterback Tivon Cook of the first-place StFX X-Men was selected as the Atlantic University Sport outstanding player of the year on Friday.

Cook, who moves forward as the AUS's Hec Crighton Award nominee, led the AUS in nearly every passing category this season, including completions (174), attempts (251), completion percentage (69.3), yards (2,537) and yards per game (317.1). He also led in touchdowns with 21 on the season.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound senior broke several StFX school records this season. His six touchdown passes in StFX's final regular season game versus Mount Allison tied a school record for the most in a game as he went 22 for 27.

He broke the X-Men records for passing yards in a single season (2,537), career passing attempts (871), career passing completions (536) and career passing yards (6,943).

Other award winners were also named Thursday:

— Mount Allison quarterback Jakob Loucks, Rookie of the Year

— Saint Mary's defensive back DeAndre Smith, defensive player of the year

— StFX's head coach Gary Waterman, coach of the year

— StFX offensive lineman Vernon Sainvil, lineman of the year

— Acadia defensive back Will Wojcik, student-athlete community service award