Victoria police arrest man for alleged marijuana vending cart
The cart was advertising its wares with a not so subtle "420 Delivery" slogan.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VICTORIA — The public may be used to seeing ice cream carts or beer carts at events on hot summer days, but not carts selling illicit substances.
Victoria Police say they arrested a man peddling a marijuana cart that was decorated with the name "420 Delivery" in large type on the sides. The number 420 is a widely used code term for marijuana use.
Officers noticed the man peddling through the city's downtown core last week.
Police say the 22-year-old man in charge of the vending cart was found in possession of 150 grams of marijuana.
The man was released on a promise to appear in court next month.
Police are recommending charges of one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
(CFAX, The Canadian Press)