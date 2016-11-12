Ferry named for NS heroine's quest for justice nearly 200 years ago

BRIER ISLAND, N.S. — A ferry in Nova Scotia has been dubbed "Margaret's Justice" in honour of a 63-year-old widow who fought for the right to her land and won.

Premier Stephen McNeil and the descendants of Margaret Davis and participated in a ceremony in Westport christening the ship after the Brier Island heroine Saturday.

In 1828, Davis was at risk of losing her land on the island in Digby County to a neighbour, so she walked around 300 kilometres to Halifax to save her home.

McNeil called Davis' feat "many years ahead of her time" and said her story continues to inspire residents of the island in the Bay of Fundy nearly 200 years later.