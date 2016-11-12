Medical nasal device recalled because it may not deliver full dose

OTTAWA — Health Canada says nasal device is being recalled because a defect may prevent patients from receiving the full dose of medication it's supposed to deliver.

The agency says there haven't been any complaints about the device in Canada.

It says Teleflex Medical is recalling certain lots of its MAD Nasal Intranasal Mucosal Atomization Device, which are typically used by medical professionals.

It says the device delivers a range of medications, both in emergency and non-emergency situations.

Health Canada says that in certain emergency situations, failure to deliver the full dose could be fatal.