QMJHL Roundup: Bokondji Imama scores four times in Sea Dogs' rout of Phoenix

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Bokondji Imama scored four goals on Saturday night as the Saint John Sea Dogs routed the Sherbrooke Phoenix 7-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mathieu Joseph had a hat trick to round out the attack for Saint John (13-6-2). Chase Stewart and Nathan Noel each tacked on two helpers.

Yaroslav Alexeyev, on the power play, and Anderson MacDonald found the back of the net for the Phoenix (8-9-3).

Alex D'Orio made 24 saves for the win as Justin Blanchette turned aside 33-of-40 shots for Sherbrooke.

The Sea Dogs went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Phoenix were 1 for 6.

---

MOOSEHEADS 7 ISLANDERS 4

HALIFAX — Nico Hischier had three goals and an assist to lead the Mooseheads past Charlottetown.

Maxime Fortier scored once and assisted on three more for Halifax (11-10-1). Connor Moynihan, Anthony Sorrentino and Cooper Jones rounded out the attack while Alexis Gravel made 40 saves in net.

Cody Donaghey struck twice with Jake Coughler and Pascal Aquin also chipping in for the Islanders (12-9-1). Filip Chlapik and Pierre-Olivier Joseph tacked on three helpers apiece and Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 20 shots.

---

DRAKKAR 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Vincent Lavoie scored one of three goals in the second period for the Drakkar in their win over Cape Breton.

Eric Leger and Jordan Martel had the others in the second for Baie-Comeau (6-10-3). Antoine Samuel made 29 saves in net.

Peyton Hoyt, on the power play, and Olivier Bourret supplied the offence for the Screaming Eagles (10-11-1). Kyle Jessiman took the loss after kicking out 15-of-16 shots in 26:46 of relief. Kevin Mandolese started and made 15 saves.

---

HUSKIES 4 ARMADA 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexandre Fortin's power-play goal was the winner and Samuel Harvey stopped all 15 shots he faced as Rouyn-Noranda shut out the Armada.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Martins Dzierkals and Antoine Waked also scored for the Huskies (14-4-3).

Samuel Montembeault made 26 saves in defeat for Blainville-Boisbriand (14-6-2).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 TITAN 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Ryan Verbeek struck twice and Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists as the Sagueneens got past Acadie-Bathurst for their sixth-straight win.

Zachary Lavigne and Jake Smith rounded out the attack for Chicoutimi (11-8-0). Frederic Allard tacked on three helpers and Xavier Potvin made 31 saves.

Christophe Boivin, Antoine Morand and Vladimir Kuznetsov scored for the Titan (9-10-2). Simon Boudreault-Belzile turned away 30-of-34 shots.

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 FOREURS 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Zack MacEwen scored the winner on the power play as the Olympiques held off Val-d'Or for their third win in a row.

Vitalii Abramov and Alexandre Landreville had the others for Gatineau (8-11-2), which got 24 saves from Mathieu Bellemare.

Ivan Kozlov, on the power play, and Julien Gauthier, shorthanded, scored for the Foreurs (10-10-2). Dereck Baribeau turned aside 28 shots in net.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 WILDCATS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Joey Ratelle scored the winner and Anthony Dumont-Bouchard kicked out 32 shots as the Voltigeurs snapped Moncton's three-game winning streak.

Nathan Hudgin, Pavel Koltygin, Ryan DaSilva and Charley Graaskamp, on the power play, supplied the rest of the offence for Drummondville (9-10-2).

Samuel Meisenheimer replied for the Wildcats (8-13-0). Julian Galloway started and turned aside 8-of-12 shots in 30:37. Matthew Waite went the rest of the way and made 18 saves.

Moncton's Alexandre Veilleux received a match penalty for slew-footing at the end of the third period.

---

OCEANIC 6 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC CITY — Samuel Laberge had the winner early in the third period and Charles-Olivier Levesque stopped 25 shots as Rimouski toppled the Remparts.

Carson MacKinnon, Antoine Dufort-Plante, Denis Mikhnin, Artem Maltsev and Hunter Moreau, into an empty net, rounded out the attack for the Oceanic (11-10-1).

Christian Huntley and Philipp Kurashev had power-play goals for Quebec (12-8-2) with Mikael Robidoux adding the other. Evgeny Kiselev made 38 saves in net.