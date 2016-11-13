Final work underway to lift sunken tug from waters off B.C. coast

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — Final preparations are underway to lift a sunken tug from the waters off British Columbia's central coast.

The latest incident report says crews are planning to lift the Nathan E. Stewart from the ocean floor overnight Sunday, if the weather permits.

Once lifted, the 30-metre tug will be placed on a salvage barge and towed from the area.

The vessel ran aground and sank about 28 kilometres from Bella Bella, B.C., last month.

Officials have also provided an update on how much fuel was on board when the boat went down, saying in the latest report that it was loaded with 237,262 litres of diesel fuel.