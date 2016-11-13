Leonard Cohen's son Adam thanks public for support following singer's death

MONTREAL — Leonard Cohen's son is thanking the public for the outpouring of affection that followed the death of his father.

Adam Cohen says the legendary singer and poet was buried in Montreal following a simple service attended by family and close friends.

In a Facebook post, he paid tribute to his father's "unique blend of self-deprecation and dignity" as well as his elegance, charisma and vast body of work.

Leonard Cohen died in his home in Los Angeles last week at the age of 82.

Since his death, a steady stream of visitors have been stopping by his house in Montreal to lay flowers, candles and even a fedora at an impromptu memorial on the doorstep.