Laval Rouge et Or win women's soccer title with 2-1 win over UBC Thunderbirds

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — The Laval Rouge et Or are the Canadian university women's soccer champions for the third straight year.

Laval captured the Gladys Bean Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 win over the top-seeded UBC Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon.

Joelle Gosselin scored her fourth goal of the tournament as the Rouge et Or took a 1-0 lead at the 17:42 mark of the first half.

"It feels great," Gosselin said after the game. "The final accomplishment of what we've worked for all season. From the first game of the season, our goal was to win nationals."

The score remained 1-0 until the 54th minute, when UBC's Aman Shergill was awarded a penalty kick following a collision with Laval 'keeper Marie-Joelle Vandal outside her crease area. Shergill made no mistake, burying the penalty shot to tie the score.

With only minutes remaining in regulation time and extra time looming, Laval's Lea Chastenay-Joseph put away the winner at the 87:18 mark on a medium-range shot that cleanly eluded UBC 'keeper Marlee Maracle.

Gosselin, one of a number of Laval players who were also on the 2014 Rouge et Or team that captured the CIS Championship on their home field, was named the tournament MVP.

Earlier, third-year midfielder Katherine Kohler-Grassau scored the lone goal as the UOIT Ridgebacks beat the Queen's Gaels 1-0 for the bronze medal.

Kohler-Grassau found the back of the net in the 59th minute on a medium-range shot.

Helen Frampton earned the shutout despite only facing two shots, neither of which were credited as a direct shot on goal. Queen's keeper Madison Tyrell recorded a pair of saves from seven UOIT shots.