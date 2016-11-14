Alberta dairy farm settles with energy company over chemical contaminant

EDSON, Alta. — An Alberta farm family has reached a settlement with an energy company that tainted their land with chemicals.

The Alberta Energy Regulator is also ordering Bonavista Energy (TSX:BNP) to begin extensive soil and groundwater remediation for the Saken family dairy farm near Edson.

Bonavista's own experts found high levels of a chemical used to treat sour gas in the groundwater near the farm.

The chemical leached from a gas plant that the company had bought.

The family argued the contamination destroyed milk production on their farm and ruined the land value.