First Nation says sunken tug being removed after 33 days in B.C. waters

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — Salvage operations began Monday to lift a sunken tug from waters off British Columbia's central coast.

Jess Housty, an incident commander for the Heiltsuk First Nation, said six chains were attached to different points on the Nathan E. Stewart in Seaforth Channel near Bella Bella on Monday afternoon.

A crane was attempting to lift the vessel onto a barge, Housty said.

The tug will be drained on the barge before being shipped to Vancouver.

Crews dragged the 30-metre tug into deeper water from a reef where it ran aground a month ago.

Experts have calculated the amount of fuel spilled from the vessel.

According to the latest report, it was loaded with 237,262 litres of diesel fuel when it hit the reef, spilling 107,552 litres of fuel and 2,240 litres of lubricants.

Housty said representatives from the federal and provincial governments and the Heiltsuk Nation are on site, along with personnel from an American company that owns the tug.