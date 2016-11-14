Military police investigating alleged sexual assault at garrison near Montreal

MONTREAL — Military police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred over the weekend at a leadership school for new recruits south of Montreal.

Police spokesman Jean-Marc Mercier said Monday that a suspect was arrested and released after giving officers a statement.

The alleged assault took place at the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School at the military garrison in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Mercier said military police based at CFB Valcartier are responsible for the investigation.

He wouldn't release the identity of the suspect or whether or not there was more than one alleged victim.